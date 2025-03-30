Australian star Min Woo Lee on brink of first PGA Tour title after opening lead at Houston Open

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Australia’s Min Woo Lee is on the brink of winning his first ever PGA Tour title, after enjoying a brilliant third round at the Houston Open on Saturday to open up a four-shot lead over his competitors.

He carded seven-under-par 63 in the third round, recording either a par or a birdie at every hole, to storm past overnight leader Scottie Scheffler and go into the final day of competition in pole position.

The third round came at the end of a long day since he had to finish the last two holes of the second round on Saturday morning, before teeing off again later that day.

“Today was a really long day, I need to get back into bed,” Lee quipped afterwards. “Maybe that’s what I have to do. I might have to do two warm ups, two physio sessions and then maybe I can shoot seven-under all the time. It was great fun.”

The Australian, whose older sister is LPGA star Minjee Lee, has never won a tournament in 55 starts on the PGA Tour, though he has shown glimpses of his potential. He tied for sixth in the 2023 Players Championship after staying in contention until the tournament’s closing stages and tied for fifth in the 2023 US Open.

This season too, Lee has shown promise, finishing in a tie for 20th at the Players Championship, dropping off in the final two rounds after an exceptional start.

Scheffler, meanwhile, lost ground after equaling the course record with an eight-under 62 in the second round on Saturday. He finished the day at 12 under in a three-way tie for third alongside his compatriot Ryan Gerard and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox. Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti is a shot ahead of them in second.

As for Lee, he is preparing for the fourth round on Sunday by hoping for “a good night’s rest.”

“It’s tough … we finished at 8pm last night and we have to wake up at 5am,” he said. “You only have like five or six hours sleep… I’m proud of the way I handled myself today and hopefully I can do it again tomorrow.”

Lee will tee off for the deciding round at 1:01pm ET on Sunday.

