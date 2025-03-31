Braves outfielder suspended 80 games after testing positive for banned substance

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — Major League Baseball suspended Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar for 80 games on Monday after he tested positive for a banned substance.

The league announced Profar – in his first season with the Braves after a standout year in 2024 with the San Diego Padres – tested positive for chorionic gonadotophin, which helps with the production of testosterone, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“The suspension of Profar is effective immediately,” the league said in a statement.

Profar played in all four of the Braves’ games to start the season, batting .200 in 15 at-bats. He will be eligible to return in June and will not be able to play in the postseason due to the program’s rules.

In a statement released by the league’s players union, Profar said it was the most difficult day of his career.

“This is especially painful for me because anyone who knows me and has seen me play knows I am deeply passionate about the game,” he said. “There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite.”

He added apologies to the Braves, his teammates and Atlanta fans.

“It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it,” he said. “I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision.”

Profar did not offer an explanation for how the substance got into his system.

The Braves said in a statement they were “surprised and extremely disappointed.”

“We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience,” the team’s statement read.

