High School

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For the third time this season Century is victorious over Pocatello. Diamondbacks open up 4A District 4-5 play with a, 43-14 win.

Lexi Bull and Kassidy Gardena each scored 18 points in the victory.

Century continues their quest to repeat as district champions in Saturday's semifinal round against Jerome or Twin Falls.