High School

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Jack Whitmer's four touchdown passes helped Highland beat Thunder Ridge, 38-12.

The Rams are scheduled to play the Titans again on October 2. Friday night's game will be the only game to count in the conference standings.

Next week Highland will play in the Rocky Mountain Rumble against the Sky View Bobcats on August 29. The Rocky Mountain Rumble was moved from Holt Arena to Madison High School in Rexburg.