Thunder Ridge shuts down Century

High School

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thunder Ridge used five turnovers in the first-half to steamroll Century, 48-28 on Thursday night.

Grant Carter Jardine opened the scoring with a pick six off of McKean Romreill.

Titans quarterback Kaysen Isom ran all over the Diamondbacks defense. Isom broke an 80-yard run in the first half and the drive finished with a rushing touchdown by the quarterback.

Thunder Ridge picks up their second win. The Titans host Madison for a conference matchup on October 9.

Century hosts Preston for their conference opener on October 9.