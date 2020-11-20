2A Football State Championship Preview: All East Idaho title game

High School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rewind back to late August of this year, West Side beat Firth 33-6.

Fast forward to now, and the two East Idaho schools are playing each other for the 2A State title at Madison High School in Rexburg on Saturday.

The Firth Cougars are looking for their first state championship in 14 years.

On the other side, the Pirates are looking for their second straight state championship in 2A.

"When we played them (Firth) the first week, we told the kids after the game, there's a good chance we could see that team again," West Side head coach, Tyson Moser said.

"We didn't know if it'll be sometime earlier in the playoffs or the championship but we knew they were a good team and we knew that they'd be in there somewhere. So Firth's a great team we're sure that they've adapted and changed since we played them early and, you know, hopefully, we've changed and adapted a little bit too. It's gonna be a tough game."

Kickoff from Madison High will be at 3 pm.