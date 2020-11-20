3A Football State Championship Preview: Sugar-Salem looks to three-peat

High School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For the third straight year, Sugar-Salem and Homedale meet in the 3A State Championship.

This year the two teams meet up at Middleton High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 pm.

The previous two years, the Diggers have won the 3A crown. Sugar-Salem head coach Tyler Richins is happy his young team made it this far and is expecting a tough game against the Trojans.

"Yeah, I mean it would be nice to get some new scenery for sure but, shoot they (Homedale) deserve to be there too," Richins said. "They're a really good ballclub. Coach Holtry there at Homedale does a phenomenal job with those kids. I think in a state championship game you want to play the best. You want to be able to compete against the best and beat the best so you can, without a doubt, say that you're the champion."