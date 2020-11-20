5A Football State Championship Preview: Rigby looks to go back-to-back

High School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After their State Championship Game thriller in 2019, Rigby is looking to win back-to-back state title's for the first time in school history.

The Trojans face Rocky Mountain on Saturday at Madison High School. Kickoff from Rexburg is set for 12 pm.

Rocky Mountain has compiled a 30-1 record in the past three seasons. Their lone loss during that run was to RIgby in the 2019 State semifinals.

Rigby head coach Armando Gonzalez says he likes being the new kids on the block and knocking off the traditional 5A powers.

"I'd like to remain the underdog as long as we can," Gonzalez said with a chuckle. "It's a lot easier to motivate a team when you're the underdog. We learned a few lessons early in the year when we went up to Post Falls and had to win 44-42. I think it was the first time the kids realized that no matter who we're playing each week, now people are trying to knock you off, and I think they've embraced that."

"It's definitely a different role to play. So, that's what's hard about staying focused and keeping teenagers, just to understand that you know you've got to keep preparing. One of our things this year has been, urgency now or regret tomorrow. I'd rather have a sense of urgency during the practice week and during the preparation process so we don't regret or look back and say 'what would it have been'."