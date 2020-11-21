Rocky Mountain holds off Rigby’s comeback to win 5A title

High School

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby's quest to win back to back state championships was interrupted by Rocky Mountain.

The Grizzlies held of a late Rigby comeback to win the 5A crown, 17-14.

Mountain View's defense forced Rigby to turn the ball over four times. The Trojans made a switch at quarterback at halftime. Taylor Freeman replaced Tiger Adolpho who struggled in the first half.

The offense got rolling in the second half scoring 14 points, but once again, Rocky Mountain's defense shut things down.

With the win, the Grizzlies captured their third state championship in school history.