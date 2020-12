High School

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In their second matchup of the season, Rigby defeated Hillcrest, 70-50 on Thursday night.

Tylie Jones and Brooke Donnelly each scored 16 points for the Trojans.

With the win, Rigby picks up their second win over the Knights and improve to 4-1 on the year.

Rigby will look for their fifth straight win on Saturday against Blackfoot. Hillcrest hosts Teton on Tuesday.