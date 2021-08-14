Hillcrest Football Boosters hold fundraiser to raise money for a new stadium

High School

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Saturday night, Hillcrest Football Boosters held a fundraiser at Hillcrest High School to raise money for a new multi-purpose stadium to be built at the school. For years, the Knights have shared Thunder Stadium with Bonneville High School. Now, Hillcrest is looking to build its own home.

This fundraiser is the first step in raising money for the stadium, which will be used for football, soccer, band, cheer, etc. Hillcrest Assistant Principal Tyler Mills said the stadium will be funded entirely by your donations.

"The goal is to do it without bonding or anything like that to be a completely, privately funded stadium from all of our vendors, our community and do that without bonding and forcing people to pay it through a tax," Mills said.

As part of the stadium being built, Mills also said there will be a courtyard featuring red bricks people can buy and they can put their names on them with the money going towards the project.