‘Pocatello Thunder’ rang loud enough for a close win over the Bruins

today at 11:08 PM
Published 11:14 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Thunder hosted the Twin Falls Bruins tonight.

Twin Falls starts the game strong.

Gaining ground and giving Amos Kun a real workout as he works the ball home.

The Thunder put up a fight at the ten-yard line.

But Kun muscles his way into a touchdown for Twin.

Pocatello struggles to keep up with the Bruins' might and barely makes it halfway before Hunter Cordell misses a pass and the ball goes back to the Bruins.

With a minute left, Pocatello gets the edge and makes up for lost time and lost yards…

Hunter may break from the pack at the ten-yard line and run in for a touchdown for Poky, ending the first quarter all tied up.

The night ends with an 18 to 15 win for the Pocatello Thunder.

