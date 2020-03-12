Chukars unveil new Madres uniforms

Idaho Falls Chukars

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Chukars unveiled their new Madres de Idaho Falls uniforms today at Thunder Ridge High School.

The Copa de la Diversion hats and jerseys will be worn for five select games. The new logo is aimed to honor women and mothers throughout the community.

"The Copa de la Diversion program is to honor Hispanic Latino communities and how they uplift everybody around us and how big of a part they play in minor league baseball and what we do," Chukars Director of Public Relations, Chris Hall said.

"We decided to celebrate them through changing our name and logo to the Idaho Falls Madres. We love bright colors and I know the players do too. Every year they talk about how, how much they love bright colors they wish it was a part of our logo. The pinstripes and everything on our logo is great and they're classic, but this is a lot of fun. Something that I think a lot of people in the community can connect to."