Future of pro baseball in Idaho Falls is up in the air

Idaho Falls Chukars

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball's working agreement expired on Wednesday. The expiration means the future of the Chukars at the professional level is in doubt.

Chukars President and General Manager Kevin Greene says baseball will be played next year at Melaleuca Field, he just does not know what level it will be.

Minor League Baseball is expected to shrink from 160 teams to 120 teams.

The Pioneer League is rumored to become a college summer league but Greene hopes the value of having professional baseball in the inter-mountain west is important to the MLB.

"It's been very special for fans and small towns like Idaho Falls and communities in Montana and Utah and so on, to be able to come out see something that is very affordable," Greene said. "It's professional. It's fun. It's a great atmosphere. I'm not sure how it's gonna play out but we know it's important to retain this for our community. It should be considered important to Major League Baseball as well and I hope they see it that way."