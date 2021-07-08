Chukars take rubber match against Billings 13-5

Idaho Falls Chukars

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After a one-run loss on Independence Day to Billings, the Idaho Falls Chukars took the rubber match against the Mustangs 13-5 Monday night. The Chukars got the bats rolling early and often to take an early lead and they held onto the lead throughout the night.

With two runners on base and nobody out in the first inning, Matt Feinstein got Idaho Falls on the board and in front with an RBI double. Thomas DeBonville drove in another run with a sacrifice fly later in the inning. With two RBI in the game, DeBonville reached 50 RBI on the season.

The second inning brought more offense for the Chukars. Tyler Kelly blasted a two-run triple to center field to make it a 4-0 Idaho Falls advantage. Kelly stayed hot in the third inning. He hit a three-run triple and went 3-5 with five RBI on the night.

Andrew Dubsky got the win with 5.0 innings pitched, four runs allowed, and five strikeouts. Dubsky worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and another jam in the second inning to keep Billings off the board early.

Despite the win, the Chukars still trail the Missoula Paddleheads by two games for the northern division lead with six games remaining before the end of the first half. Idaho Falls hits the road for a six-game trip to Colorado Springs to face the Rocky Mountain Vibes beginning Wednesday night.