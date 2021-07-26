Chukars bounce back, defeat Rocky Mountain 9-8 to finish homestand

Idaho Falls Chukars

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After losing for just the second time in 23 games against the Rocky Mountain Vibes Sunday, the Idaho Falls Chukars used an early burst of offense to pick up a 9-8 victory Monday night. The Chukars flipped the script from Sunday to score those early runs by getting hits with runners on base.

Idaho Falls scored all nine of its runs in the first five innings, with five of those runs being scored in the first two frames. The big difference: the Chukars recorded six hits with runners on base to score a run Monday after only recording two of those hits Sunday, delivering in the clutch this time.

Plus, every Chukar position player recorded at least one hit in the game. Tyler Van Marter and Thomas DeBonville each had a great night at the plate. Van Marter went 3-4 with a double and 2 RBI while DeBonville went 2-4 with a home run and a pair of RBI as well.

Idaho Falls gets Tuesday off before heading to Boise to take on the Hawks in the I-84 Highway Series. First pitch Wednesday night is at 7:15 p.m.