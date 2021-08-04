Chukars blown out 12-4 to begin six-game homestand, remain in third place in the north

Idaho Falls Chukars

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Right from the get-go Wednesday night, the Ogden Raptors took charge against the Idaho Falls Chukars, blowing out the Chuks 12-4, handing Idaho Falls the loss in a game it needed. Freefalling in the standings after a 2-4 road trip to Boise, the Chukars continue to fall with this loss.

The Chukars' ace, Austin Dubsky, was on the bump tonight, but it simply wasn't his night. He allowed five runs in the first inning and seven more in the third. His game ended early with 2.1 innings pitched, 12 hits allowed and 12 runs allowed (9 earned).

Unlike most Chukars, Matt Feinstein had a fantastic series in Boise, especially when Idaho Falls won games. He went 6-7 with two home runs and five RBI in both victories in Boise. Feinstein was the bright spot in this one as well, blasting a solo home run to right in the first inning.

The Chukars have now lost five of their last seven games. They trail Missoula for second in the north division by one game and Billings for first by three games.

Idaho Falls gets another chance to bounce back Thursday night in game two of the six-game set against Ogden. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.