Chukars win consecutive games, take down Ogden 12-8 in back and forth contest

Idaho Falls Chukars

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Before Thursday's night game, the Chukars had lost five of their previous seven games, but on Friday night, the Chukars appear to be getting out of their slump with their second win in a row over the Ogden Raptors. After taking a 3-2 lead after one inning, Ogden scored six in the third to take a commanding 8-3 lead. But the Chukars roared back with nine unanswered runs to pull ahead for good.

The Chukars won this game in a similar fashion to Thursday's night's contest. Idaho Falls fell behind 4-1 in the third inning but scored the next nine runs to win that game 12-4.

Despite a plethora of contributors, it was Webb Little that stood out at the plate for the Chuks. He went 5-5 with four RBI, two runs scored and finished just a home run shy of the cycle.

With the win, the Chukars tie Missoula for second in the north division and trail Billings for first by two games. Idaho Falls continues the series against Ogden Saturday night with first pitch at 7:15 p.m.