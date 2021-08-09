Ogden snaps Chukars’ win streak, takes down Idaho Falls 14-10

Idaho Falls Chukars

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars were red hot entering Monday night's tilt against Ogden, but their four-game win streak came to a halt at the hands of the Raptors in a 14-10 loss. The Chuks erased a five-run Ogden first inning with a five-run inning of their own in the second. But after Ogden took the lead again in the third, Idaho Falls couldn't find the scoreboard until it was too late.

The Chukars mustered up only five hits after the second inning and simply couldn't circle the bases against the Raptors bullpen until the ninth inning. Idaho Falls scored five runs in the ninth, but it was too late at that point to escape defeat.

With the loss and Billings defeating Missoula, the Chukars fall to two games out of first place in the northern division.

Next up for the Chuks, they begin a stretch of 15 out of 18 games played against the Boise Hawks. The Chukars head to Boise for the start of a six-game set on Wednesday.