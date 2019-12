Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State stunned conference favorite Eastern Washington, 75-69.

Chier Maker led the Bengals with 24 points. He was 4 for 5 from behind the three-point line.

Idaho State's win snapped a five-game losing streak against the Eagles.

ISU returns to action against Sacramento State on Saturday. Tip-off from California's capital is set for 8 p.m. MST.