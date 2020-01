Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After starting Big Sky play 2-0, the Idaho State men's basketball team has lost their second straight conference matchup.

Southern Utah beat the Bengals, 71-55 at Reed Gym Thursday night. Chier Maker led ISU with 15 points.

Idaho State travels to Northern Arizona on Saturday with tip-off set for 2 p.m.