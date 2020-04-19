Bengals ink four new recruits

Idaho State Athletics

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State women's basketball coach Seton Sobolewski was hard at work recruiting four new Bengals to Pocatello.

The officially signed on Wednesday, but he could not imagine trying to do all the leg work during the Pandemic.

"We're lucky that before the pandemic hit that a lot of our recruiting was done already," Sobolewski said. "I'm very excited about Zoe (Hutchings). She adds a great post presence for us in the low post area at 6'3. You've got Finley (Garnett), right down the street from College of Southern Idaho, which is great for us to finally get a player from there."

"You have Mykah Anderson, the freshman guard who knows how to be successful at this level. She's going to be a good player. She's athletic and shoot three's."

"You have Lili (Bevao), who is from a French-speaking island called Reunion Island off the coast of Madagascar. She was playing at a junior college in California. I think this whole group just makes what we have going on even stronger."