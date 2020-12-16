Skip to Content
today at 7:47 pm
Published 8:02 pm

Idaho State grinds out their third-straight win

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State women's basketball team picked up their third-straight win by beating Northern Colorado, 63-50 on Wednesday night.

Idaho State beat the Bears 74-67 in their Big Sky Conference opener on Monday. With both wins, the Bengals sweep their series against UNC this season.

Diaba Konate and Estefania Ors each chipped in 14 points in the Bengals win. Callie Bourne had 13 points, 7 rebounds, and a team-high 4 steals.

"It was a grind," Ors said. "Winning always feels good, you know. So, we're glad that before Christmas we got the both wins, so we can go on the break happy, but in the back of the head thinking that we still need to work hard for all the rest of the games that we have ahead."

Idaho State is off for two weeks and resumes the season on New Year's Eve at Weber State. The Bengals host the Wildcats on January 2.

