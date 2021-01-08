Miller adapts to broadcasting during a pandemic

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State broadcaster Jerry Miller has called hundreds of games from different locations around the country.

"I know, tons of people that would pay money to do what I do and I get paid to sit here next to a gym floor, and talk about these guys running up and down the court," Miller said.

Due to COVID-19, Miller and fellow Bengals broadcaster, Mark Liptak, no longer travel with Idaho State for every road game.

They now call games on the radio from campus or their own homes.

"That's way different," Miller said. "The first game I did, the Santa Clara game, I was trying to announce the game, and then when there was a timeout I was trying to play spots and announcements and I didn't have any game liners ready. Now, my wife is my production assistant and without her, I'd be dead in the water."

It has been fun being at home with his wife, but for Miller, he hopes to be back on the road next season with the team.

"So many people call it the new normal," Miller said of the 2020-2021 season. "I refuse to accept that. I have to believe that things are going to go back to the real normal and not this abnormal. I would get depressed if I thought this was the way it was going to be all the time in the future. But this year definitely is going to create some changes in the broadcast industry I'm convinced of it."