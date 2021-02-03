Bengals ink seven on national signing day

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State head football coach Rob Phenicie announced seven new Bengals in his 2021 national signing day class.

You can view the full class here via Idaho State Athletics.

The Bengals will also get three more players returning from their LDS mission's that count for this class.

Phenicie says he is excited to get two local signee's, Century's Jovan Sowell and Skyline's Connor Maloney, to his team.

"The day I got here, we wanted to build Idaho State football with state of Idaho players and I think it's important to always have the most Idaho players on our roster," Phenicie said. "The fans want to come see the kids from Idaho play and I think it's very important to do our due diligence in the state and not overlook anybody."