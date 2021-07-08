Byron Hout named Idaho State Defensive Line Coach and Recruiting Coordinator

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A familiar face in Idaho and the Big Sky Conference is heading to Pocatello as Byron Hout has been named the new Defensive Line Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Idaho State. The former Boise State defensive lineman has served as the Defensive Line Coach at Montana State since 2016.

While Hout coached in Bozeman, the defensive line was stout. Montana State did not play in the 2020/2021 football season, but in 2019, the Bobcats ranked third in the Big Sky in total defense, rush defense, and total sacks.

As a native Idahoan, Hout said the Bengals will recruit Idaho because he believes there are players all across the state that can make an impact at ISU.

"I got a lot of pride in the state," Hout said. "I love the state and I think there's a lot of talent in Idaho. You can say that there are no hidden gems anymore but I think there still are. And I think there are some guys that, you know, would stay in Idaho and play for that pride of the state. This year, it looks like there is a lot of good talent in the state, and we're gonna hope to bring it here."

With the Bobcats being a conference opponent, Idaho State Head Coach Rob Phenicie knows Hout held a significant role in Montana State's recent success. Phenicie gave Hout very high praise.

"By all accounts, everybody that we talked to, he was their best coach," Phenicie said. "Everyone said 'I can't believe they let their best coach go.' Well, that's our gain right there."

Idaho State's football season begins Sep. 4th when the Bengals host North Dakota at Holt Arena.