POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals men's basketball team got their third win of the season on Tuesday, taking down Montana Western 61-53 at Reed Gym.

The star of the game was Bengal forward Jared Rodriguez, who finished with 21 points on the night.

Brock MacKenzie and Brayden Parker each scored in double figures, with 13 and 10 points respectively.