Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One of the biggest wrestling tournaments in Idaho wrapped up tonight in Idaho Falls.

The Tiger-Grizz Invitational saw Thunder Ridge's Brooke Boyle win the 141 to 144-pound division.

Kuna took home the team title with a score of 219.5.

Final results can be viewed here: https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1579406679574&pageName=