Idaho Falls’ Justin Thomas is ready to take on the X Games

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Justin Thomas is no stranger to the X Games.

The Idaho Falls resident returned home in 2015 with a silver medal in snowmobile hillcross. Now, he returns to the X Games in a different event.

"It started about three years ago," Thomas said. "I went to McCall snow bike race and did pretty good there. Won one class and then got like fourth in another. After that, I was hooked."

The biggest challenge to navigate is the snow bike track Thomas races on.

"So I was thinking man the track looks nice and soft," Thomas said about his previous X Games appearance. "But then you get out there and it's not that at all. There's this little blower pow on top and like ice underneath. You're just skating around."

Thomas has mimicked the track on a closed course he practices on. He says he's also more prepared for the atmosphere in Aspen.

"You know, it's televised, a lot of people, it's a big event," Thomas said. "It's about the biggest event I can compete in and do as a motorsports athlete. So, just try to keep my emotions in check and just go out there and try to execute."

Thomas competes in the snowbike competition Saturday at 3 pm. It will air live on ABC.