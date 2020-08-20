Pocatello/Chubbuck School District announces athletic event spectator guidelines

Local Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – With athletic events set to kick-off on Friday, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced Thursday the guidelines it will be requiring for athletic events and activities for the 2020-2021 school year.

The guidance was developed in consultation with public health experts to protect the health of our student athletes, coaches, parents and the community while we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

How do I attend a PCSD 25 athletic event as a spectator?

Spectator capacity is determined by the applicable venue capacity limits.

All spectators must have a ticket to present at the gate to be eligible to purchase entrance to the event.

A limited number of tickets will be provided to each student athlete to distribute.

Priority will be given to immediate family members and members of the school’s student body.

A limited number of tickets will also be given to the opposing team.

Depending on the capacity of each venue, a limited number of tickets may be available for the general community.

Contact the high school’s activity clerk to inquire about the availability of these tickets prior to the game.

Please note: No walk-up tickets will be available for purchase. Any individual without a ticket will be turned away. Because of these stipulations, no passes will be honored unless presented with an official ticket (including, but not limited to: state passes, sports med passes, coaches passes, officials passes, senior passes, etc.).

How can I make sure I don’t miss a game?

Each high school has contracted with Idahosports.com to livestream all home varsity football games at Iron Horse Stadium and Century High School.

Each game is $5 with $2 of that returned to the home school for fundraising. For indoor athletics, each PCSD 25 high school gym is equipped with a Pixellot camera and viewers may subscribe to livestream games at NFHS Network.

A portion of subscription fees are returned to the home school for fundraising.

Make sure to stay connected to @PCSD25 on Facebook and the social media pages of each team you are following to receive updated communication on how to access the games.

What are the rules for spectators?

Spectators will be required to wear face coverings at all PCSD 25 athletic events and activities.

Spectators are expected to maintain at least 6-feet of physical distance from members of other households.

For your convenience, clear markings for adequate physical distancing will be provided at most venues (excluding those venues that do not have bleachers, including most soccer fields).

Overall, the district's goal is to continue with athletics and activities and allow spectators to attend so long as our local conditions permit it.

"We appreciate the community’s cooperation with these guidelines to help us ensure that can continue to we meet our goal while continuing to protect the health and safety of our student athletes and team communities."