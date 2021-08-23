Chukars blown out 9-0, on the verge of losing Highway Series to Boise

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars were down from the get-go Monday night against Boise, ultimately losing to the Hawks 9-0. Simply put, it wasn't the Chuks night, and that was evident in the first inning.

After striking out the first batter he faced, Jake Binder allowed four runs in the first inning to put Idaho Falls in an early hole. Alejandro Rivero hit a two-run home run to open the scoring and Tyler Jorgensen drove in two more runs with a two-run single.

The Chuks only managed to record five hits, but Tyler Kelly gave Idaho Falls a bright spot in the second inning. He recorded one-out triple and a deep fly ball to right center field.

The Chukars now trail Boise 11-7 in the I-84 Highway Series. They'll do battle again Tuesday night at the Luc with first pitch at 7:15 p.m. There will be a pregame ceremony at Melaleuca Field honoring the back-to-back American Legion Champion Idaho Falls Bandits prior to that game.