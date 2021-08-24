Chukars bounce back, take down Boise 10-2 to even nine-game series

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Following the first game in which the Chukars were shut out this season Monday night, the Chuks roared back into the win column with a 10-2 victory over Boise Tuesday night. Idaho Falls scored early and often to inch a half game closer to first place.

After the Hawks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Kona Quiggle became the star for the Chukars in this one. He laced a three-run double in the first to give the Chuks lead, then grounded a two-run double down the right field line in the third to add to the advantage. Quiggle went 3-5 overall on the night with five RBI.

This was the only game of the night in the Pioneer League, so with the win, the Chukars now trail Billings by 1.5 games for first in the northern division.

However, Boise still leads the I-84 Highway Series 11-8 with five games to go, all played this week. First pitch for Wednesday night's contest is at 7:15 p.m.