Chukars score early and often, defeat Boise 9-2 for consecutive victories

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Early runs helped the Chukars take the lead in the first inning against Boise Wednesday night, and the Chuks stretched that advantage to blow out the Boise Hawks 9-2. The Hawks recorded the game's first run, but a first-inning explosion got the ball rolling for the Idaho Falls bats.

Steve Barmakian ripped a leadoff triple to start the bottom of the inning and was driven in on a Webb Little RBI single. That was Little's 96th RBI of the season.

The next batter, Matt Feinstein put the Chukars in front with a two-run home run, picking up his league-leading 100th and 101st RBIs on the season. Not to be outdone, the next batter, Hunter Hisky, went deep for back-to-back home runs.

Idaho Falls and Missoula both won tonight, but Billings lost, which tightened up the northern standings immensely. The Chukars and Paddleheads now trail the Mustangs by just half a game for first place as the season winds down.

The Chuks have a chance to pass Billings Thursday night as the Highway Series continues against Boise, with first pitch at 7:15 p.m.