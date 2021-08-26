Chukars blown out 6-1, Boise clinches at least a tie in I-84 Highway Series

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For a team that scored 19 runs in the last two games, the Chukars didn't look good on the field Thursday night in a 6-1 loss to Boise. With the win, the Hawks took a 12-9 lead in the I-84 Highway Series, clinching at least a tie in the season series with three games left in the series.

It was a scoreless game through two innings, but Boise took the lead for good in the third inning after a pair of Chukars errors.

On a dropped third strike, Hunter Hisky committed a throwing error allowing Myles Miller to reach. After Miller got to second base, Joe Slocum threw a wild pitch, and as Miller tried to advance to third, Hisky committed another throwing error to bring home Miller.

Later in the inning, Wladimir Galindo hit a no-doubt two-run home run to center field to make it 3-0 Boise.

Aside from the loss, there was good news and bad news for the Chukars in the northern division standings.

Idaho Falls dropped to third place behind Missoula and Billings. However, Missoula passed Billings for first after the Paddleheads won and the Mustangs lost Thursday.

If Missoula finishes first in the second half, the Chukars would make the playoffs with the best record aside from Missoula in the division.

The Chukars try to get back in the win column Friday night against Boise at 7:15 p.m.