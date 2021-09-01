Chukars lose series opener to Billings as northern division race heats up

Local Sports

BILLINGS, Montana (KIFI) - The big inning haunted the Idaho Falls Chukars on Wednesday night, as the Chuks lost its series opener in Billings to the Mustangs 9-5. A four-run fourth inning and a three-run eighth ultimately put the Chukars away in this one.

Billings got on the board with a four-run fourth inning thanks to a trifecta of run-scoring singles. That gave the Mustangs a one-nothing lead.

But the Chuks roared back, scoring four runs of their own in the fifth inning, thanks in part to a three-run home run from Matt Feinstein.

However, the Mustangs were too much to handle in this one. They scored twice in the seventh and three times in the eighth to take down the Chukars.

Meanwhile, in Missoula, the Paddleheads picked up a comeback, walkoff victory against Great Falls to maintain it's one-game division lead over Billings. The Chukars now trail Missoula by three games.