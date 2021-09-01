Sugar-Salem drops, Rigby, Skyline and West Side maintain first in Idaho football media polls

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After the first full week of football in Idaho, there were multiple changes in this week's Idaho high school football media polls. Rigby, Skyline and West Side held onto their top spots, but Sugar-Salem dropped out of first in class 3A.

The Diggers dropped to second after a 20-3 loss to Morgan (UT) last Friday, as Homedale garnered 11 of 13 first-place votes to take the top spot.

Skyline also lost in the Rocky Mountain Rumble, but the Grizzlies held first place in class 4A by just three points. Bishop Kelly and Sandpoint tied for second just behind Skyline.

Rigby and West Side won both of their season-opening games and kept the top spots in class 5A and 2A, respectively.