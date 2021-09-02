Chukars lose third straight game with 5-4 loss against Billings

Local Sports

BILLINGS, Montana (KIFI) - The playoff chase continues to heat up in the Pioneer League, but the Chukars are stumbling at the right time after their third straight loss, a 5-4 defeat to Billings. The Chuks are all but out of contention for first in the northern division standings, but they can still get into the playoffs.

That's because if Missoula wins the second half, the team with the next best overall record in the northern division clinches a playoff spot after the Paddleheads clinched their playoff spot in the first half.

Despite the Mustangs defeating the Chukars on consecutive nights, Missoula has maintained a one-game lead in the north after a winning a pair of games against Great Falls.

Idaho Falls faces Billings once again Friday night in game three of the six-game set. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.