After season-opening loss, Idaho State football looks ahead to Saturday showdown with Nevada

Local Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Saturday's season opener did not go the way of the Idaho State Bengals, but ISU is moving forward to this Saturday's matchup against FBS opponent Nevada on the road. Saturday's loss to North Dakota was a three-score game, but Head Coach Rob Phenicie said it was closer on the field than the scoreboard.

"There were some positives," Phenicie said. "If we can eliminate the negatives, the message to the team today is we're still a good team. Don't let this thing derail us where we're still a good team and fix some of the things and convert when we need to do."

Wide receiver Tanner Conner says consistency will be key for this year's team to have success.

"I think for us, it's going to be consistency up and down the field to be able to finish off drives and stay on the field for first downs. If were driving down the field, we weren't finishing in the end zone, and if we were going out there and going three-and-out, we weren't putting our defense in a good position."

The Bengals travel to Nevada to take on the Wolfpack Saturday night with kickoff at 8:30 p.m.