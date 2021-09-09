Chukars make the playoffs thanks to Missoula, blow out Great Falls 16-3 for good measure

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The defending Pioneer League champions are back in the playoffs to defend their crown, as the Chukars clinch their playoff spot thanks to another Missoula win over Billings Thursday night. And for good measure, the Chuks put on a show at Melaleuca Field.

In Missoula, the Paddleheads erased a two-nothing deficit and held the lead for the rest of the game. Billings drew closer in the eighth inning, trailing 7-4, but Missoula scored four in the bottom half of the inning to put the Mustangs away.

At the Luc, the Chukars also erased an early 2-0 deficit, but the Chuks roared back and then some. Idaho Falls scored four runs in the first inning and six more in the second, leading to the blowout victory.

After the Chukars finish their regular season Friday, they'll travel to Missoula to face the Paddleheads Saturday night in the playoffs. The winner of that game advances to the Pioneer League championship series.