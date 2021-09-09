Chukars open final homestand with win against Great Falls, get help from Missoula

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars won Wednesday night and got help from the Missoula Paddleheads, putting the Chukars one Missoula win away from making the Pioneer League playoffs. A Missoula win in one of its final two games gives the defending Pioneer League champions another chance to win the title.

In Idaho Falls, the Chukars went down 5-0 early to Great Falls, but roared back to take a 6-5 lead in the third inning. The Chuks held the lead for the rest of the game and pulled off the 14-10 win.

In Missoula, the Paddleheads took a 6-5 lead in the eighth inning, but Billings tied the game in the ninth to force a home run derby. Missoula won the derby to take the game.

The Chukars host Great Falls once again Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. while Missoula can clinch an Idaho Falls playoff spot with a win Thursday against Billings.