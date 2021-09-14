Pocatello takes first place in 4A, Rigby and West Side keep top spots in latest media polls

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The rise of the Pocatello Thunder continues in this week's Idaho high school football media polls, as the Thunder are now the number one ranked team in Class 4A. This is thanks to a 3-0 start, with every victory coming in dominating fashion.

With the Highland moving up to number four in Class 5A, that sets up a heavyweight matchup this Friday night when the Rams and Thunder face off inside Holt Arena.

In 5A and 2A, respectively, the Rigby Trojans and West Side Pirates each held claim to their top spots, just like both teams have the entire season so far.

Also of note, Skyline dropped to number two in 4A and Shelley entered that same poll at number five. Plus, thanks to a pair of 3-0 starts, South Fremont and North Fremont remained fourth in their respective polls.