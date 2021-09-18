Blackfoot takes down Skyline 17-13 as the Grizzlies drop to 1-3 this season

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In a game that both teams absolutely needed, the Blackfoot Broncos scored just enough to take down the Skyline Grizzlies 17-13 Friday night at Ravsten Stadium. The Broncos and Grizzlies both had trouble scoring, but a great Blackfoot rushing attack pushed them ahead for good.

After muffing a punt in the first quarter, Austin Ramirez was fantastic on the ground, rushing for 88 yards and scoring a fourth quarter touchdown that put Blackfoot in front for good.

Meanwhile, the Broncos defense held Skyline to just 64 yards of total offense in the first half, and made enough stops to hold the lead late.

Blackfoot is 2-2 on the season and travels to Preston next week. Skyline takes on Bonneville at Thunder Stadium.