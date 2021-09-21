Shelley makes a splash while Skyline sinks in latest Idaho High School football media polls

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Following another eventful week of Friday night lights, especially in Class 4A, there is a major shakeup in the media polls this week. The 4-0 Shelley Russets made a splash while the 1-3 Skyline Grizzlies fell out of the Class 4A poll entirely.

Shelley didn't just get in the 4A poll this week, they slotted into the poll in second place only behind Minico. Minico jumped from third to first following losses by first place Pocatello and second place Skyline Friday night. The Thunder drop to third place while the Grizzlies, the preseason first place team in 4A, fall out of the poll.

In Class 3A, despite a loss to Firth last week, the South Fremont Cougars remain in the poll, falling just one spot to fifth place.

Rigby and West Side stay strong and keep first place in Class 5A and Class 2A, respectively.