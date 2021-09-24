Rigby steamrolls Thunder Ridge to improve to 5-0 on the season

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Once the Rigby Trojans got going Friday night, they couldn't be stopped as the Trojans won big over Thunder Ridge 51-12. Rigby didn't score until late in the first quarter, but then, the Trojans rattled off score after score.

The Trojans got on the board thanks to a goal-line rushing touchdown from Zheik Falevai for a 7-0 lead. Coleman Lords and Taylor Freeman each caught passes for big gains on that drive from new Weber State commit Tiger Adolpho.

From the second quarter on, the Trojans kept scoring points, finishing the game with 51 in the victory.

Next up, Rigby hosts Idaho Falls in its homecoming game next Friday while Thunder Ridge hosts the red-hot Highland Rams.