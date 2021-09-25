Highland wins big on homecoming, taking down Madison 42-16

Local Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Homecoming brought more success for the Highland Rams, as Highland scored a blowout victory over Madison 42-16 Friday night inside Holt Arena. The Rams got the early lead and took control of the contest from there.

Highland struck first on a rushing touchdown from Eli Parrish after Jack Whitmer found Raimon Barela for a completion that got the Rams inside the five-yard line.

Whitmer threw another touchdown, this one to Jax Shuman for another score on Highland's next drive. The Rams kept scoring to record a 42-16 victory.

Highland next travels to Thunder Ridge to face the Titans next Friday while Madison hosts Skyline.