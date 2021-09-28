Idaho Falls cracks 5A top five, Rigby continues to lead in latest football media polls

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The latest Idaho High School Football media polls are out, and the 5-0 Idaho Falls Tigers, a team that went winless last season, have entered the Class 5A poll at number five. The Tigers' resurgence may be the biggest surprise in East Idaho this season, and the recognition in this week's poll is well-deserved.

The Tigers entering the poll sets up a ranked matchup Friday night when Idaho Falls faces Rigby in the Trojans' homecoming game. Rigby remains at the top of 5A with a 5-0 record.

The 4A poll stayed the same at the top with Shelley holding in second place just behind Minico. Sugar-Salem is back in the 3A poll while South Fremont falls out of the top five.

West Side remains the unanimous number one team in 2A, and Firth and North Fremont aren't far behind in second and third place in the poll.