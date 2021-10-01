Blackfoot takes care of business on the road in a 24-0 shutout victory over Hillcrest

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos showed up on defense Friday night at Thunder Stadium, shutting out the Hillcrest Knights in a 24-0 victory. Blackfoot scored just enough on offense to put things over the top.

The Broncos scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half and took a 14-0 lead to the break.

The Broncos continued to stymie the Knights offense and Blackfoot added 10 more points for the victory.

Next up, 3-3 Blackfoot travels to Rigby next Friday while Hillcrest takes on Bonneville in a civil war at Thunder Stadium.