Highland Rams stay red hot in 24-14 victory over the Thunder Ridge Titans

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There is no other way to put it, the Highland Rams are red hot after winning their sixth straight game Friday night 24-14 over the Thunder Ridge Titans. The Rams keep winning and they fought hard to take this one.

It was a defensive struggle in the first half, as the Rams used an Ian Hershey field goal to take a 3-0 lead into halftime.

The Rams scored 21 points in the second half and pulled away at the end for the 10-point victory.

Next up, 6-1 Highland has a bye week before traveling to Rigby while 1-4 Thunder Ridge takes on Madison in Rexburg next Friday.