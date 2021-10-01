Sugar-Salem has a happy homecoming, winning third straight game 24-14 over Preston

Local Sports

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers appear to be back in form after picking up a 24-14 victory on homecoming night against the Preston Indians. The Diggers got the early jump on Preston and held on for the under the lights victory.

Sugar got on the board first with a David Neal quarterback sneak across the goal line for the score.

Then, after a late charge from Preston, the Diggers held on for the ten-point win.

Next up, 4-2 Preston hosts Century while 3-2 Sugar-Salem travels to Driggs to face Teton.