2nd half stumbles haunt Boise State in 41-31 loss to Nevada

Local Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - In front of a school record crowd of 37,426 fans, the Boise State Broncos took a lead into halftime, then immediately faltered in the second half, losing 41-31 to the Nevada Wolf Pack Saturday afternoon. Boise State dropped to 2-3 on the season and the Broncos have lost consecutive games on the blue.

Boise State led 21-20 at the half thanks in part to a pair of Hank Bachmeier touchdowns to Stefan Cobbs. But on the first play of the second half, Bachmeier was sacked and fumbled the ball to the Wolf Pack, leading to a Nevada touchdown and a 2-point conversion to give the Wolf Pack the lead.

In total, Nevada scored 21 of the first 24 points in the second half and took complete control of the game. The Broncos struggled to stop Nevada and couldn't hold onto the ball, turning it over three times in the half, including the Bachmeier fumble.

Boise State is now 1-1 in Mountain West competition. The road gets harder for the Broncos next week when they travel to Provo to face No. 13 BYU. That game will be live on Local News 8 Saturday at 1:30 p.m.